Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday, police said.The deceased was identified as Ayyaz. He got married two days ago, they said.Ayyaz was buying goods from a shop in Jalalabad town when unidentified assailants fired at him. He died on the spot, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.The reason behind the attack is not yet known. The body has been sent for post mortem, he said.Security has been tightened in the town after the murder.