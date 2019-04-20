Man shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in outer Delhi's Bawana area, police said Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Narender, a resident of Bajitpur village in outer Delhi. He was previously wanted in two cases of robbery and lodged in jail for a brief time, they said. The incident took place late Friday night when unidentified bike-bornemen called Narender on the pretext of asking directions and then gave him a mobile phone to talk to someone, the police said.Narender exchanged heated arguments with the caller and as soon as he cut the call and returned the mobile phone to bikers, they opened fire at him before fleeing from the spot. It is suspected that he was shot five times, they said. Police reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they added. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the autopsy report will ascertain the number of bullets shot leading to his death, the officer said. Police said they are probing all angles, including that of personal enmity, behind the killing. PTI AMP DPB