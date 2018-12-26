Man shot dead in Delhi's Keshav Puram

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was shot dead Wednesday allegedly by unidentified persons in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said.The deceased was identified as Vinod Garg, a resident of Rohini Sector-6, they added. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan, police received two calls at around 2.45 pm regarding the shooting.Garg was going on a scooter when the incident took place at the Lawrence road underpass, the DCP said.He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he added.Garg used to work as a commission agent in a factory on Lawrence road. He was passing through the Lawrence road underpass, where the alleged incident took place, Khan said.Police suspect robbery as the motive behind the incident since the accused took Garg's bag which had around Rs 3,000 cash, the DCP added. PTI NIT IJT