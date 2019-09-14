scorecardresearch
Man shot dead in Ludhiana shopping mall

Ludhiana, Sep 14 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was shot dead when an unidentified person opened fire at him following an altercation in a shopping mall here, police said on Saturday. Daljit Singh succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, they said. The incident took place at a restaurant in the mall on Friday night when an argument broke out between Singh and the accused over some issue, the police said. They said the matter is being probed. PTI COR CHS CK

