Man shot dead in North East Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants on motorcycle in North East Delhi, police said on Wednesday.Imran was travelling alone in his car when some unidentified assailants on the motorcyce intercepted his vehicle and opened multiple rounds of fire at him at Durgapuri Chowk on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said. The victim was rushed to a nearby, hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The deceased was a resident of Shahdra and worked in an iron shop owned by his father, they added. A case has been registered and a suspect has been apprehended in connection with the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.The suspect is being interrogated in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding that police suspects personal enmity to be the motive behind the killing. Imran had previously three involvements in cases, including murder and attempt to murder, the DCP said. He had not informed his family about where he was going while leaving his house, the officer said. The victim is survived by his wife and two children, he added. Police said they are trying to collect CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain the sequence of events and identify those involved. PTI AMP KJ