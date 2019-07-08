Man shot dead in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 26-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was shot dead allegedly by some persons in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said Monday. The deceased has been identified as Noor Mohammad, a resident of New Seelampur, they said. "The incident took place on Sunday at around 10.30 pm when Mohammad was at DDA Market in the New Seelampur area. Some persons came in a car and opened fire at him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur. He received six bullet injuries and was rushed to the GTB hospital where he succumbed to injuries Monday morning, the DCP said. Police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder. On Friday, Mohammad had thrashed a man for alleged theft at the engagement function of his cousin, according to police. It is suspected that to take revenge, the man planned to kill Mohammad, they said. Police said they have detained a man and are interrogating him. More suspects are likely to be arrested soon, they added. CCTV footage is being checked to identify the culprits, police said. Mohammad is survived by wife and three children. PTI NIT AQS