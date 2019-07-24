Man shot dead in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in northeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday. Imran was killed by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants at Durgapuri Chowk on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said. The deceased was a resident of Shahdra and worked in an iron shop, police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Police said they are trying to collect CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain the sequence of events and identify those involved in the incident. PTI AMP AQS