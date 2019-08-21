Man shot dead in Shamli in third murder in 15 hrs

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shamli on Wednesday morning, after two separate killings in different parts of the district in the past 15 hours, police said. Rohit was killed at Purmali village in Babri area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Singh said. He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a search for the attackers is on. Two others were killed in the district on Tuesday night. A 35-year-old man, Bharat, was stabbed to death and his brother, Itwari Singh, seriously injured allegedly by a youth in Jhinjhana. In another incident, a 45-year-old man, Nawab Ali, was allegedly beaten to death and his son seriously injured by a neighbour over a dispute in Pawti Kalan village. PTI CORR ADCK