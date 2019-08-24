Man shot dead in south Delhi's Amar Colony

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony while he was going home on a scooter with his son, police said on Saturday.The incident took place late on Friday night near Okhla sabzi mandi. The victim was identified as Fajlu Qureshi, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, they said.Qureshi was a tomato supplier in the sabzi mandi, they added.Two men, wearing helmets, came on a motorcycle and fired at Qureshi before fleeing from the spot. The victim, who sustained a bullet injury on his head, fell on the road with his six-year-old son, the police said."We received information about the incident at around 11:15 pm. Police rushed to the spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood. Qureshi was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.Police suspect that Qureshi was killed due to personal enmity. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the assailants, he said.Qureshi's son also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital, the police said."The child is stable. He wants to meet his father as he knows that something happened to him. The family members are trying to console him," said Qureshi's nephew, Junaid. PTI NIT NIT DIVDIV