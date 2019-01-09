Man shot dead in UP, assailants caught by locals

Mathura, Jan 9 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants near Jhandipur village here, police said Wednesday.The incident took place Tuesday evening, when the victim, Yogesh, a resident of Kehari Ki Gadhi village, was returning home from Mathura on a motorcycle with a relative, they said.Officials said Yogesh was given a chase by three men riding a motorcycle, who later shot him. The assailants were caught by villagers and beaten up, they added.Police reached the spot and took the accused to a hospital, officials said.A case has been registered and an investigate is underway, they said. PTI Corr AD IJT