scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man shot dead in UP, assailants caught by locals

Mathura, Jan 9 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants near Jhandipur village here, police said Wednesday.The incident took place Tuesday evening, when the victim, Yogesh, a resident of Kehari Ki Gadhi village, was returning home from Mathura on a motorcycle with a relative, they said.Officials said Yogesh was given a chase by three men riding a motorcycle, who later shot him. The assailants were caught by villagers and beaten up, they added.Police reached the spot and took the accused to a hospital, officials said.A case has been registered and an investigate is underway, they said. PTI Corr AD IJT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos