Man shot dead in UP for objecting to nephew's drinking habits

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his nephew for objecting to his drinking habits in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said. The accused, Vipin Kumar, has been arrested for shooting his uncle dead in the fields at Sahawli village in New Mandi area, a police officer said. The gun used to commit the crime has been recovered and the body sent for post-mortem, the officer added. In another incident, a 48-year-old man's body has been found with injury marks at Nirmani village in Shahpur area in the district on Monday.