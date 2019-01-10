Man shot dead outside police station in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was shot dead and another injured on Thursday in front of the city police station here over a land dispute, police said.Triloki Mali was allegedly shot dead by Sanjay Singh while he was sitting in his shop, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vipin Kumar Mishra said.The victim's shop is located opposite to the city police station.While Triloki died on the spot, another person, Suneel, sitting with him was injured, the SP said.Suneel was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. Officials said they are probing the matter. PTI ABN AD AD SOMSOM