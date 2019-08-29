Man shot dead over old enmity in Delhi's Badarpur area

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A man was shot dead on Wednesday by three unidentified persons while his aunt received injuries in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area over old enmity, police said. The deceased has been identified as Avinash, a resident of Subhash Camp, Aali Vihar, they said on Thursday. "Police received information at 10.30 PM regarding a man shot at Subhash Camp Aali Vihar. A team reached the spot and injured were sent to hospital ... Avinash was declared brought dead while his aunt Sheela was undergoing treatment in Apollo hospital," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). After being discharged, Sheela said they were sitting behind their house on Wednesday night. Suddenly three boys came and started quarrel with Avinash. During the scuffle, they pulled out a pistol, fired a bullet at Avinash and fled away. Prima facie, motive of this incident seems to be an old enmity, police said. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered, they said, adding efforts on to nab the accused persons. PTI NIT RCJ