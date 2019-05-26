scorecardresearch
Man, sister die in road accident

Dholpur, May 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and his sister were killed in a road accident in the district on Sunday, police said. Sandeep Singh and his cousin Sonali (20) were on their way to Dholpur from Badi on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit their vehicle.Sonali died on the spot while Sandeep succumbed to injuries on way to the district hospital, police said. PTI COR SDA TIRTIR

