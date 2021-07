Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A 65-year-old man and his son were electrocuted when they came in contact with high tension current in a tube well at a village here, police said Tuesday.The incident took place when Habib Ahmad was washing his hands near the tube well.In an attempt to save him, his 35-year-old son also died on the spot, the police said.PTI CORR DPBDPB