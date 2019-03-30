Man, son held for supplying illegal weapons in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) A man and his son were arrested for allegedly supplying illegal weapons in the national capital and its periphery, police said Saturday. Eight semi-automatic pistols and 18 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, they said. The accused have been identified as Haroon (45) and Imran (25), residents of Humayun Nagar, Meerut, they added. While working on a case of illegal weapons being supplied from neighbouring states, police got a tip-off on Tuesday that one Haroon would come to Ghazipur Fruit Market to supply illegal semi-automatic pistols, a senior police officer said. A trap was laid and at around 4.30 pm, Haroon, along with his son, arrived at the spot on a bike. When police tried to apprehend the duo, Imran pistol-whipped them. The accused, however, were overpowered and arrested, Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. During interrogation, Haroon disclosed that in 2009, he came into contact with one Rahis and started supplying illegal fire arms. When he was arrested in 2010, he came into contact with many inmates from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and after coming out of jail, he contacted them and started supplying weapons as per their demand, Naik said. His son Imran started supplying the firearms with him from last two to three years, police said. In December 2018, one Iqbal was arrested with huge cache of sophisticated weapons and during investigation of that case, Haroon's name came into light as one of the prominent supplier of sophisticated semi-automatic pistols and ammunition in Delhi and adjoining areas, police said. PTI NIT CK