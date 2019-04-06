Man, son held with 3.5 kg 'charas' in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A 50 year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly supplying charas in the national capital, police said Saturday. A total of 3.5 kg charas (a type of cannabis) was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Basu Dev Dass and his son Badal Dass (22), residents of Rajender Prasad Road in Delhi, they said. Both used to supply charas (a type of cannabis) in retail to drug addicts in Delhi after procuring the same from suppliers based in three states and Nepal, police said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) AK Singla said the police were tipped-off on Saturday about a huge drug consignment delivery near Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Kala Kendra, Delhi. A trap was laid and the father-son duo was arrested from the spot and a total of 3.5 kilogram charas recovered from their possession, he said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Basu Dev used to procure the contraband from suppliers in West Bengal, Bihar, UP and Nepal. He had been in this trade since 2012, Singla said, adding that Basu Dev's son started assisting him in the trade after leaving his studies. PTI NIT CK