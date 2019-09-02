scorecardresearch
Man, son killed in accident in Unnao

Unnao (UP), Sept 2 (PTI) An elderly man and his 22-year-old son died after a motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Monday, police said. The accident occurred in Safipur, following which Ram Babu, 62, and Kaushal were rushed to a hospital, where they died during treatment, police said. The car driver has been arrested, the police said. PTI CORR ABN AD HMB

