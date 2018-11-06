Man stabbed to death as his shoulder brushed past accused at Rohini: Police

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three-four unidentified men after his shoulder brushed past one of the accused at Rohini's Vijay Vihar area, police said Monday.The deceased was identified as Ravi, a resident of Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh, they added.According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.A police official said on his way home from work, Ravi's shoulder brushed past a man who was coming from the opposite direction. A quarrel erupted between the victim and the accused, who was accompanied by his friends, the police said.The accused subsequently took out a knife and stabbed Ravi multiple times on his chest, the official said.Ravi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he added.The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, the police said, adding that a case was registered in this regard and a probe was on. PTI NIT BUNRC