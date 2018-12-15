Man stabbed to death by acquaintance

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by an acquaintance over monetary dispute in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said Saturday.The deceased has been identified as Shivam, they said. Both the accused and the victim were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said. Police were informed about the incident on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at around 1.19 am. A case was registered in the incident, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) said. Investigations revealed that Shivam was admitted at AIIMS by his friend Bunty. Shivam along with his two friends Bunty and Aslam were sitting in a park after consuming alcohol, police said. Another person, Azim, reached the place and started having an argument with Shivam over a matter related to money.A furious Azim later attacked Shiavm with a knife, they said. Subsequently, the accused was arrested from Okhla Service Road on Saturday, the DCP said. PTI AMP SLB SRY