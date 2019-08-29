Man stabbed to death by addict at Delhi drug de-addiction centre

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death at a drug de-addiction centre in south Delhi allegedly by a person who was being treated there after an argument over the theft of a water motor, police said on Thursday.Manoj Balsoiya, 32 and resident of Aliganj in Kotla Mubarakpur area, was stabbed at the de-addiction centre in the same area around 7.30pm on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.Balsoiya was rushed to the All India institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre but was declared brought dead by doctors.During investigation, police found that Saheer, who was being treated at the de-addiction centre, stole the water motor of Balsoiya's cousin in the afternoon but was caught later. They had an argument over the issue, Balsoiya's uncle said.In the evening, Saheer came to the centre and stabbed Balsoiya and fled from the spot.Police said they have formed teams to arrest the accused.Balsoiya is survived by his wife Sarita, 28, and two children.He worked as a driver at Safdarjung Hospital and was the family's sole breadwinner. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH