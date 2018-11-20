Man stabbed to death by brother duo after quarrel in south Delhi

/RNew Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by brother duo following a quarrel at a wedding function in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said Tuesday. The man, identified as Ajay, and the two accused brothers -- Rahul and Deepak -- were attending a wedding function of a relative in Lado Sarai when a quarrel ensued between them on Monday night, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said. However, the matter was resolved after a few friends and elders intervened. But, the quarrel took place again after the function, he said. Later, when the father of the accused brothers approached Ajay's family to discuss the matter, Ajay allegedly abused him, the DCP said. Following the incident, Rahul and Deepak went to Ajay's residence and attacked him with a knife and a cricket stump, he said. During enquiry, police learnt that following the incident Ajay, a resident of J J Camp, was taken to a hospital by his family members, where he succumbed, he said. A case has been registered, police said, adding that the accused have been arrested in this connection. The weapon of offence has also been recovered and further investigation is underway, Kumar said. PTI AMP KJKJ