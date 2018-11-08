Man stabbed to death by friend over Rs 250

Ghaziabad, 08 Nov (PTI) A man was stabbed to death by his friend on Thursday in Sahibabad area here over the non-payment of Rs 250 which the latter had lent him, the police said.The deceased, Sanjay, was a tractor driver.The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Sanjay was drinking with his friend Pradeep, who is a barber, SHO Sahibabad Dinesh Yadav said.Pradeep asked Sanjay to return Rs 250 which he had borrowed from him and the two got into an argument over it, he said.In a fit of rage, Pradeep stabbed Sanjay thrice in the chest with a pair of scissors, he added.Some neighbours rushed Sanjay to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries, Yadav said, adding that his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.Pradeep has been arrested, he said. PTI CORR DIVDIV