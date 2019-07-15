Man stabbed to death by pizza delivery boy

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death allegedly by a pizza delivery boy over a petty issue in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said Monday. The deceased was identified as Ankit Kumar, a resident of Tilak Nagar, they said.Police have arrested the accused, Ravi Singh, a resident of Nihal Vihar, and recovered the knife used in the crime. Rohit Kumar, elder brother of the victim who worked at a photography shop, alleged that Ankit had gone to a shop to get his phone repaired on Sunday and did not return home till night, a senior police officer said.Around 10.30 pm, when Rohit reached Mahavir Nagar, he heard cries and saw people gathered there. Later, he saw that Singh had attacked his brother with a knife, police said. He rushed Ankit to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said. A case had been registered and the investigation was on, they added. PTI NIT/R AMP RDKRDK