Man stabbed to death for Rs 500 in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Jul 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Kota district for Rs 500, which he had reportedly borrowed from the accused over a year ago, police said Tuesday. Banti Bairwa from Kota's Satalkhedi village succumbed to his injuries at SRG Hospital in Jhalawar, where he was admitted in a critical condition after being attacked by four persons with sharp-edged weapons Monday night, police said. The accused were identified as Ramesh Bairwa and his three sons Kalu, Golu and Pankaj, Kaithun SHO Mohan Singh said. The victim and the accused belonged to the same village, police added. According to the SHO, the victim had reportedly borrowed Rs 500 from Kalu (20) around a year and half ago. He allegedly didn't return the money despite Kalu's persistent demand, the SHO said. The victim used to sell household items. On Monday night, Kalu turned up at his stall around 9 pm and demanded the money back, resulting in a scuffle. Kalu's father and his two brothers joined the fight, the SHO said. During the scuffle, Banti was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by them. Banti was immediately rushed to the Jhalawar hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday morning, the SHO added. The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem, the SHO said, adding the accused were yet to be nabbed. PTI CORR RDKRDK