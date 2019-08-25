Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men after he slapped one of them in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. According to police, Kumar allegedly slapped one Yogesh. He then along with his brother Harish and friend Pawan stabbed him. All three fled from the spot. Police suspected that the victim and the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. A case was registered and the three men were arrested, they said. The weapon had been recovered, police added. PTI AMP AMP RDKRDK