Man stabbed to death in Gorakhpur

/R Gorakhpur (UP), June 10 (PTI) Tension prevailed in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district after a man was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday evening, police said. The incident occurred at Badaouli Khurd village under Barhalganj police station area around 6 pm, the police said. Shashikant Gaur, 28, and his brother were sitting in a mango orchard when their neighbour, Afroz Ansari, and some other youths allegedly attacked them with a knife, an officer said. They stabbed Gaur on his chest, hit him with a iron rod and escaped. The two were rushed to a community health centre, where doctors declared Gaur dead, the police said. According to locals, there was a dispute between the fathers of the accused and the deceased. A case is pending in a local court since 2004, the officer said. The deceased's family have filed a complaint and a case will be registered. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, Barhalganj station officer Chandrabhan Singh said. PTI CORR NAVHMB