Man stabbed to death in north Delhi

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by motorcycle-borne persons in north Delhi's Wazirabad, police said Monday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they added. The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kant Yadav, a native of Aligarh, police said. Yadav was residing in Sangam Vihar since 2014 and preparing for the Staff Selection Commission examination, they said. He stayed at a house in street number 8 while his friend stayed at street number 3 of the same locality. Yadav had called up his friend at around 3 am that he would be coming to his house for a cup of tea, a senior police officer said. While Yadav was crossing the road to visit his friend's house, two motorcycle-borne men intercepted him and attacked him with a knife and fled the spot, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), said. He called up his friend and informed him about the incident, she said. His friend, along with other two friends, rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital on a motorcycle, she added. From there he was referred to another private hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. The post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited, Prasad said. Doctors suspect that the victim died due to excessive bleeding, however, the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death, she added. Yadav had sustained stab injuries on chest and hands, the officer said. Police said they are probing all angles, including that of street crime or personal enmity, in the case. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said, adding the accused have not been identified yet. PTI AMP AQS