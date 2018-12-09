Man stabbed to death over petty issue in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and another injured in a scuffle between two groups in northwest Delhi's Sawan Park, police said on Sunday.The deceased has been identified as Deepak, they said.Two friends, Dharma and Kailash, had gone to the residence of the former's relatives to attend a function, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.At the function Kailash got into a fight with two of Dharma's relatives, Deepak and Niku, following which he was forcefully sent back home, the officer said.Feeling insulted, Kailash decided to take revenge. He, along with his brother, father and cousins, waited for Dharma to return to Sawan Park area, Khan said.When Dharma returned with Deepak and Niku, a scuffle broke out between the two sides, he said.Deepak was stabbed in the knee and he died of excessive bleeding, the DCP said.Niku, who was hit on the head by a stone, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, Khan said.A case has been registered and three persons, including Kailash, have been arrested, he said.A fourth accused is absconding, he said. PTI AMP DIVDIV