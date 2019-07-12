Man stabs his former live-in partner in south Delhi

New Delhi, July 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old Jawaharlal Nehru University employee was Thursday stabbed multiple times by her former live-in partner who suspected her of being in a relationship with someone else, police said Friday. Pooja, a resident Kishangarh, was attacked by Varun Pandey (36) in front of J D Tytler School in south Delhi's Munirka area where she had gone to pick up her daughter, they said."Pandey was caught by the locals and later handed over to police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya. Pooja was rushed to Indian Spinal Injuries Centre here where her condition was stated to be critical. The knife was seized from the spot, Arya said. During investigation, it was revealed that Pooja was a divorcee and she had been in live-in relationship with Pandey, a resident of Khanpur, for eight years, police said. However, they were living separately from past two months, Arya said, adding that her daughter was studying in class 3. The accused suspected that Pooja was in a relationship with another person, police said. Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union president N Sai Balaji appealed to people to donate money and blood to the victim, who is the sanitation in-charge of Shipra Hostel. Her condition is extremely critical and she is battling for life at the ICU of the Spinal Injuries Centre, he said. He said that she requires urgent blood donation and the treatment cost is coming up to at least Rs four lakh."Pooja is a single mother to two wonderful young daughters. The man who stabbed her is also a JNU employee," Balaji claimed.This act of violence has shocked everyone, Balaji said. PTI NIT/AMP/SLB AAR