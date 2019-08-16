Man stabs sister over love affair

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her brother after an argument over an alleged love affair in Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.According to the FIR registered by the woman's father, Ashish (22) stabbed his sister at their residence in Jaroda village in the district, an official from the Mansurpur police station said.Prime facie, it seemed the woman was involved in a relationship against the wishes of her family, which led to her killing, the officer said.The accused has been arrested and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him, Circle Officer (CO) Ashish Kumar Singh said.The body has been sent for a post-mortem, the CO added. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ RDKRDK