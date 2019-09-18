Man stabs wife inside court premises

(Eds: Reworking intro) Jaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) A 50-year old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband inside a court in Rajasthan's Dausa district, officials said on Wednesday.The accused has been identified as Amarchand while the victim has been identified as Sheela Devi, police said. The couple had gone to court in connection with a dispute, police said. The woman was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared dead. Amarchand has been detained and is being interrogated to ascertain further details, the police added. PTI SDA TDSTDSTDS