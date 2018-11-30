Man suspected of being thief beaten to death in outer Delhi, three arrested

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Three arrested for allegedly beating a man to death suspecting him of being a burglar in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar on Friday, police said. The victim Rajesh was aged around 20, they said. Three men - house owner Mahender and his neighbours Ram Lal and Sunil Pradhan-- have been arrested in connection with the case. According to police, Rajesh had apparently entered Mahender's house around 3.30 am to commit burglary. Mahender woke up to see Rajesh and raised an alarm. His neighbours gathered there and they thrashed Rajesh and threw him on the roadside. They claimed that they did not beat him harshly and left him there. Around 7.30 am, locals saw Rajesh's body and alerted police. The deceased, a resident of Vinay Enclave in Laxmi Vihar, was married and had a child, police said. During enquiry, it was revealed that Rajesh trespassed into the house of Mahender with an intention to rob valuables. However, he was caught at the spot and beaten up by public, Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) said. Rajesh was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, Kuruvilla said. Police suspect Rajesh of being a drug addict, he added. Based on the statement of Mahender, a case has also been registered against Rajesh, the senior officer said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, police said.However, investigation is underway to ascertain the exact number and details of persons who were involved in the incident, they said. PTI AMP SLB RCJ