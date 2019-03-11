scorecardresearch
Man, suspected to be Pak spy, detained near International Border in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) A man has been detained on suspicion of espionage activities near the International Border between India and Pakistan in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a top official said Monday.Acting on credible intelligence inputs, Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of being involved in espionage activities, the official said.Khan works as a jeep driver, he added.He is being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies for his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, the official said.Further action will be taken following the detailed interrogation, he said. PTI AG SOMSOM

