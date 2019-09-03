Man taken for child lifter, thrashed; brickbats hurled at police in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) An irate mob here thrashed a 25-year-old man, tried to take him hostage and hurled brickbats at a police party that had gone to rescue the victim following rumours of child lifting. The incident took place at Jamvapur village under the Ramgaon police station on Monday night when Balak Ram in an inebriated condition lost his way to his residence in the adjoining village and was taken for a child lifter, SP Gaurav Grover said. The police team reached the spot and rescued the man. When the police party was returning after rescuing him, the mob hurled brickbats at it, the SP said, adding that they also tried to capture the victim. Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured, the SP said. An attempt was also made to spread rumours linking the incident with child lifting through social media on Monday night and Tuesday morning but police found no truth in it following inquiry. A case has been registered under Section 151 of the IPC and 21 people have been arrested so far. Efforts were on to identify others in the video of the incident, the SP said. Action would be taken against those trying to spread rumours, the SP added.PTI COR SAB RDKRDK