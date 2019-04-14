Man targets passengers at Rlys waiting rooms, arrested

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A 34-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly targeting passengers at railways' waiting rooms, police said Saturday, adding cash worth Rs 65,000 and gold jewellery were seized from his possession.Ramji, a resident of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Delhi Railway Police of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station, they said. ?On April 6, the complainant along with his wife arrived at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. He entered the railways waiting room. He later went to washroom and found his trousers containing Rs 1,13,000 cash and gold jewellery were missing, police said. A raid was conducted following which Ramji was arrested, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) said. PTI AMP SRY