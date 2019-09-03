Man thrashed in UP's Ballia on suspicion of child lifting

Ballia (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by some people on suspicion of being a child lifter in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.Pramod Rajbhar was having an argument with his sister-in-law when some people allegedly attacked him in Shankarpur Dehri village of Rasda area on Monday, Station House Officer Saurabh Rai said.Rai said police reached the spot and managed to save Rajbhar from the violent crowd.No FIR has been lodged in the matter as Rajbhar did not file a complaint, he said. Attacks over rumours of child lifting have increased over the past week in the state. On Thursday, Director General of Police O P Singh had said that 82 people have been arrested for spreading rumours about child theft. PTI CORR ABN AD KJ