Man throws infant daughter in well after tiff with brother

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old inebriated man in a village in Jhalawar district killed his three-month-old daughter by throwing her in a well following a scuffle with his brother over a domestic issue, police said Thursday.Om Prakash Bheel has been absconding since the incident in Maharajpura village Tuesday night, police said. The body of the infant was recovered from the well Wednesday morning., Piecing together events of that fateful night, SHO of the Manhorethana police station Pawan Meenasaid Bheel and his brother Chain Singh were drinking together when a fight erupted over a domestic issue. In a fit of rage, Bheel went to his hut nearby, picked up his sleeping daughter and threw her into the well, filled with water, about 15 metres away. His wife and other members of the family attempted to stop him but did not manage to do so, Meena said.Following a report by his wife, police have lodged a case of murder against Bheel. PTI COR MINMIN