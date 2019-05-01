Man tries to kill self after girl rejects romantic advances

Uttarkashi, May 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old man tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat with a knife on Wednesday after a girl whom he befriended on Facebook rebuffed his romantic advances, police said. Anil Sharma, from Haryana, became friends with a girl from Badkot and fell in love with her, Badkot Police Station SHO D S Kohli said. The man came to Badkot and asked the girl to meet him, but she refused to, police said. When Sharma insisted to meet, the girl reported the matter to the police, they said. Depressed, Sharma slit his throat with a knife, police said. The police found Sharma bleeding on the road and rushed him to a hospital where his condition was said to be "out of danger". A case was registered against Sharma under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, action will be initiated against him after he recovers, Uttarkashi SP Pankaj Bhatt said. PTI CORR ALM INDIND