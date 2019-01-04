Man trying to smuggle out forex worth Rs 25 lakh held at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A man has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 25 lakh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.The passenger, who was to depart to Phnom Penh (Combodia) via Bangkok on Thursday, was intercepted by the officers of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and handed over to the customs department."A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of foreign currency amounting to USD 33,347 (equivalent to Rs 23.25 lakh)," the statement issued by the customs said. The foreign currency has been seized and the passenger arrested, it said. PTI AKV GVS