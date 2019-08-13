'Man vs Wild' featuring PM will promote Corbett National Park globally: U'khand CM

Dehradun, Aug 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing the beauty and wildlife diversity of the Jim Corbett National Park before the world through Discovery's 'Man vs Wild' show.Rawat, who watched Monday's episode of the show featuring Modi and survivalist Bear Grylls, said the prime minister's appearance on 'Man vs Wild' will go a long way in promoting Corbett internationally as an adventure tourism destination.The chief minister watched the show along with state assembly speaker Premchand Aggarwal and others. Rawat said the PM's visit to Corbett will popularise the reserve globally as his meditation at the cave in Kedarnath in May did for the Himalayan shrine.Rawat said Uttarakhand is close to Modi's heart and he had always tried to promote the state for its unique qualities to the outside world.PTI ALM ANBANB