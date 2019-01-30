scorecardresearch
Man wanted for abducting girl held

Dholpur (RJ), Jan 30 (PTI) A man, wanted for allegedly abducting a girl, was arrested in Delhi, police said Wednesday. Ravindra Gurjar had allegedly abducted a girl from here in June last year, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Verma said, He was nabbed by a team of Dholpur police in Delhi, Verma said, adding the girl in his captivity for about eight months was rescued. Gurjar carried a reward of Rs 35,000 on his head, he added. He had been previously booked in various criminal cases, including dacoity. PTI CORR SDA AD AQS

