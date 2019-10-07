Man wanted for killing two men in 2011 arrested from UP

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man evading arrest since 2011 after killing two men in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar has been arrested from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Monday. The suspect, Kamta Prasad, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest. He had killed the two men by slitting their throats, allegedly because one of them had an affair with his friend Sunil's wife, they said. However, Sunil was arrested in 2013 in connection with the killing. A case was registered on the complaint of one Rajesh Jain, who found the bodies of his employees -- Anil Tiwari and Deepak Rai -- at his garment factory. "During preliminary investigations, police found that Sunil and Prasad were involved in the killing. It was learnt that Sunil's wife was in a relationship with Tiwari and he wanted to take revenge," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. During investigation, Sunil was arrested by the local police, but Prasad was declared absconder by the court in 2013, the officer said. On Saturday, the police team reached Fatehpur to trace Prasad, but he could not be located. However, he was later arrested on Sunday from Fatehpur following a tip off, the officer added. During interrogation, Prasad confessed about his involvement in the crime. He said he helped Sunil in the murder and had to kill Deepak Rai as he was also present at the spot in Tiwari's support, the DCP said. He fled to Banda in Uttar Pradesh after the killing and left for Pune after two days. He said for at least two-and-a-half-years, he did not use any phone so that the police could not track him. He stayed in rented accommodations and worked as an electrician there, the police said. PTI AMPCK