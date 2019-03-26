Man wanted for robberies held after gunfight in Noida

Noida (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A man wanted in over two dozen robbery cases was arrested here following a gunfight with police on Monday night, officials said.While Tazim Hasan was arrested, his two associates managed to flee during the encounter in Transport Nagar, under Phase III police station area, the police said."Hasan carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was wanted since October 2018. He was injured in an encounter with the police tonight," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibha Krishna said.Hasan, along with his associates, was wanted in 25 cases of robbery and loot in Delhi-National Capital Region, the SSP added.A firearm, along with ammunition, was seized from him, the police said.The gunfight ensued after a police team asked the motorcycle-borne accused to stop for checking. Instead of stopping, they opened fire on the police team, which retaliated, officials said.Tazim sustained bullet injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, they said. PTI KIS DIVDIV