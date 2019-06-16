Man wanted for TMC worker's murder held in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Jun 16 (PTI) A man was arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city in connection with the killing of a Trinamool Congress worker in West Bengal on June 4, police said Sunday. TMC worker Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne persons in Nimta area of north Dum Dum municipality, part of North 24 Paraganas district and the area under the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority. The accused, Sudip Das, was nabbed by a team of the West Bengal Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday from the house of a relative of his friend in Chilhati village here, SHO of Sarkanda Police Station Santosh Jain said. "The Kolkata Police got a tip-off about Das' presence in Sarkanda, following which they alerted us. A raid was carried out and he was nabbed," Jain added. The Kolkata Police got Das' transit remand from a local court on Saturday and took him to West Bengal on Sunday for further investigation, he added. PTI COR TKP BNM SNESNE