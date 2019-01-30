scorecardresearch
Man wanted in 16-year-old case held

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) A man wanted in a 16-year-old case of causing death due to negligence was arrested here Wednesday, officials said.A police party raided Bagh-e-Bahu area and arrested the absconder Chuni Lal, they said.He was wanted in a case of crime registered under section 304-A Ranbir Panel Code (causing death by negligence) and 279 (causing hurt by act endangering life) at police station Nagrota in 2003, they said.PTI AB DVDV

