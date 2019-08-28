scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man wanted in attempt to murder case of 1991 arrested

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case registered in Kalkaji in 1991, police said on Wednesday.A court had declared Nadeem, who had been evading arrest for 28 years, a proclaimed offender in December 1995. Based on specific inputs, Nadeem was arrested from Khatauli Bus Stand, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, the police said. PTI GVS SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos