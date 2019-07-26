Man wanted in dozen cases of robbery held in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A man wanted in a dozen cases of robbery in and around Gautam Buddh Nagar was arrested in Greater Noida, an officer said on Thursday.Rishabh, in his 20s, was intercepted at around 10 pm on Wednesday near Roopwas bypass by a team from Dadri Police Station, a senior officer said."The accused, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was on a motorcyle and tried to speed away but was chased down by the police team led by SHO Neeraj Malik," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.The criminal sustained bullet injuries as the police had to fire at him to make him stop, he added."At least 12 cases of robbery and snatching are registered against him at various police stations in the district. He had carried out several snatching and loots in last 10 days," Krishna said further.Five stolen mobile phones, jewellery and a country-made pistol was recovered from him, the police said.The motorcycle on which the accused tried to get away too was stolen and has been impounded, they added.The accused is being treated at a hospital and further proceedings are underway, the police said. PTI KIS RHL