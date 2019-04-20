Man wanted in murder case arrested

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A man wanted in a murder case and evading arrest since last year was held, police said Saturday.Rajender, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, they said.He was accused of killing Sanjay Chawla (47), a resident of Malviya Nagar, in February 8 last year, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime)Ram Gopal Naik said.During investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was a financer and used to provide loan against interest on monthly basis, Naik saidThereafter, three men -- Manjot Singh, Dinesh, Vickey and Rohit Thakur -- were arrested while one juvenile was apprehended on March 14, 2018, the DCP said.However, the main accused, Rajender, was absconding, police said.He was arrested following a tip-off on Friday from near Tuglakabad Fort, the DCP said.During interrogation, it was revealed that Manjot Singh took a loan of Rs 52 lakh from Chawla. When he was unable to pay the interest, Chawla repeatedly insulted him and he decided to take revenge.Therefore, he hatched a conspiracy with Rajender and Rohit Thakur and he promised to pay Rs 5 lakh, police said.Further, they gave contract to Rajender and he hired Dinesh and the juvenile.On the day of the incident, Dinesh and the juvenile followed Chawala from office to residence and later stabbed him, police added. PTI NIT DPBDPB