Man wanted in rape, snatching cases arrested

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, who was wanted in rape and snatching cases, was arrested in southwest Delhi's Bindapur, police said Tuesday. The accused was identified as Prince, a resident of Bindapur, they added. On Saturday, police received information that Prince, who was wanted in a case of rape registered at Ranhola police station and also in a case of snatching registered at Bindapur police station, would come near Talab Park, Bindapur, to meet someone, Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. Later, a trap was laid and the accused apprehended. During interrogation, Prince revealed that on August 24, 2016, he lured a minor girl to his room at Uttam Nagar after telling her to meet her "unwell" sister-in-law. When the girl entered the room, one friend of the accused who was already present in the room, sexually assaulted her, the DCP said. One more case was registered against Prince in 2014 in which he and his associates snatched a purse from a woman in Bindapur, the DCP added. To evade his arrest, Prince was constantly changing his residence and used to drive e-rickshaw, Ranjan added. PTI NIT CK